Michael Imeson Appointed Chairman Of CISI Fintech Professional Forum Committee

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to announce that Michel Imeson, Chartered MCSI has been appointed Chairman of the CISI Fintech Professional Forum Committee.
Michael Imeson is a Contributing Editor of The Banker magazine, part of the Financial Times Group, and a Senior Content Editor at FT Live, the FT’s conference division. He also owns Financial & Business Publications, an editorial services agency providing services to banks and other organisations. Before setting up the agency he was a news reporter for The Times and Sunday Times in London.
He is an Advisory Board Member of the European Risk Management Council; a Member of the Institute of Internal Communication (MIIC); and an Alumni Mentor for the London School of Economics. He has written and edited several books including Dangers in E-Banking, The Future of the Building Society Movement, and Finance for Growth.
He studied at the London School of Economics for an MPhil in Government and at the University of Bradford for a BSc in History and Literature.
On his appointment, Michael said: “It’s an honour to take on the lead role in the CISI’s FinTech Professional Forum Committee. The Committee runs several events a year covering a diverse and exciting range of topics relevant for CISI members interested in financial technology. Since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown these have become virtual events – live webinars – and I must say they’re proving very successful, not least due to the excellent capabilities of the CISI’s events management staff with whom we work closely.
“I first become involved with the Institute in early 2015 when I moderated a lunch-time event on cyber security, and soon after that I joined the Institute as a Member. I joined the FinTech Committee in 2016, became Deputy Chairman in mid-2018 and now I am Chairman. I would like to thank Martin Watkins, the previous Committee Chairman, for his invaluable work in that position.
“I am also involved in some of the Institute’s other activities. For example, I am a reviewer of the Managing Cyber Security qualification workbook, and an occasional contributor to the Institute’s online magazine The Review.
“The CISI operates to the highest standards. Being a member has certainly helped improve my professionalism as a journalist, corporate copy-writer, events organiser and moderator.”
Richard Bennett, CISI Head of Membership said: “I would like to thank outgoing Chairman Martin Watkins for his leadership and guidance over the past two years. We look forward to working with Michael to help shape forthcoming virtual Fintech Professional Forum discussions and webinars to ensure members are up-to-date on themes and ideas emerging in this fast-moving sector.”
The CISI has 11 Professional Forums, these are: Bond, Compliance, Corporate Finance, Financial Planning, FinTech, International Regulation, Operations, Risk, Wealth Management, Paraplanner, and Training, Competence and Culture.
CISI members can join one, or all, of the 11 free Professional Forums. The events are conducted under the Chatham House Rule and provide the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals, listen to presentations from practitioners in the professional sector, engage in open discussion and share ideas and concerns in a confidential setting.