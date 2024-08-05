Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

MIAX Sapphire Order Monitor Protections

Date 05/08/2024

Should a Member fail to designate a value for any of the MIAX Sapphire Order Monitor protections, the default value listed below will be applied:

  • Order Size Protection: 10,000 contracts
  • Open Order Protection: 30,000 orders
  • Open Contract Protection: 1,000,000 contracts

 

The Exchange has established a default threshold setting of $.10 for Market Orders to sell.
 
Please refer to MIAX Sapphire Options RC 2024-16 for further information.
 
For questions or to establish a pre-set threshold setting value, contact Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or calling (609) 897-7302.
 
Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

