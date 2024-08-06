MIAX Sapphire Options Risk Protection Monitor

The MIAX Sapphire Exchange System will count the number of orders entered and the number of contracts traded via an order entered by a Member on the Exchange via the FIX Interface within a specified time period, with the minimum value at one (1) second, and the maximum value at ten (10) seconds.



EEMs using the FIX Interface must establish at least one FIX Interface Allowable Order Rate setting and at least one FIX Interface Allowable Contract Execution Rate setting with corresponding specified time periods. MIAX Sapphire Options will initially set the Corresponding Specified Time Period with the minimum value at one (1) second, and the maximum value at ten (10) seconds.



Please refer to MIAX Sapphire Options RC 2024-20 for further information.



For questions regarding MIAX Sapphire Risk Protection Monitor, contact Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or calling (609) 897-7302.



Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.



