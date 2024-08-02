MIAX Sapphire Options - Options Regulatory Fee

MIAX Sapphire Options will implement an Options Regulatory Fee (“ORF”) of $0.0013 per contract beginning on September 1, 2024.
A complete MIAX Sapphire Options Fee Schedule can be found here: MIAX Sapphire Options Fee Schedule.
Please refer to MIAX Sapphire Options RC 2024-03 for more information.
For additional information, please contact MIAX Sales at Sales@miaxglobal.com or call (609) 897-8177.
Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.
