MIAX Sapphire Options - Option Underlying Pause Timer And Opening Process

Pursuant to MIAX Sapphire Options Rule 503, the Opening Pause Timer will be set for five hundred (500) milliseconds effective at the start of trading on Monday, August 12, 2024.



The Valid Width National Best Bid or Offer maximum widths are below:

Opening Valid Quote Width: $5.00

Opening Valid Quote Width Long-Term Option: 2X Opening Valid Width

Free Trading Valid Quote Width: No Maximum

Free Trading Valid Quote Width Long-Term Option: No Maximum

Please refer to MIAX Sapphire Options RC 2024-02 for more information.



Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.