MIAX Sapphire Options - Obvious Error And Appeal Submission Of Notification

Date 05/08/2024

A party believing it participated in a transaction that was the result of an Obvious or Catastrophic Error must submit a notification to MIAX Sapphire Regulatory Control at Obvious Error Submission Form.
 
If an affected party appeals an Official decision within the time permitted, the affected party must submit a notification to MIAX Sapphire Regulatory Control at Obvious Error Appeal Form.
 
Please refer to MIAX Sapphire Options RC 2024-12 for more information.
 
Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

