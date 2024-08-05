MIAX Sapphire Options - Obvious Error And Appeal Submission Of Notification

A party believing it participated in a transaction that was the result of an Obvious or Catastrophic Error must submit a notification to MIAX Sapphire Regulatory Control at Obvious Error Submission Form.



If an affected party appeals an Official decision within the time permitted, the affected party must submit a notification to MIAX Sapphire Regulatory Control at Obvious Error Appeal Form.



Please refer to MIAX Sapphire Options RC 2024-12 for more information.



Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.