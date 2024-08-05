MIAX Sapphire Options - Member Firm Portal Used As The Approved Electronic Interface For Performing Post-Trade Adjustments

Post-trade adjustments that do not affect the contractual terms of a trade are to be performed by the Exchange Member via an Exchange approved electronic interface, the Member Firm Portal (MFP).



Please refer to MIAX Sapphire Options RC 2024-14 for further information.



For questions regarding the MFP, please contact Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or call (609) 897-7302.



Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.