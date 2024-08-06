MIAX Sapphire Options - Loss Of Communication

Pursuant to MIAX Sapphire Options Rule 519C, Interpretation .02, a loss of communication is determined:
- on an MEO port by the of lack three (3) Heartbeat responses from the Member within three “3” seconds
- on a FIX port by the lack two (2) Heartbeat responses from the Member within the Member specified time-period
Please refer to MIAX Sapphire Options RC 2024-18 for further information.
For questions regarding Cancel on Disconnect contact Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or calling (609) 897-7302.
Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.