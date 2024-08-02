MIAX Sapphire Options - Electronic Filing of Annual Reports

In connection with the Regulatory Services Agreement between the MIAX Exchange Group and FINRA, the filing of MIAX Sapphire Rule 803 Audits annual reports have been transitioned to the electronic filing platform available via FINRA’s Firm Gateway.



Other confidential or financial member firm filings may be sent to MemberServices@miaxglobal.com.



Please refer to MIAX Sapphire Options RC 2024-06 for further information.



FINRA Firm Gateway technical questions may be directed to FINRA’s technical support group at (301) 869-6699.



Further questions may be directed to the Exchange’s Membership Department at MemberServices@miaxglobal.com or (609) 423-8433.