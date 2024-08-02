Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

MIAX Sapphire Options - Electronic Filing of Annual Reports

Date 02/08/2024

In connection with the Regulatory Services Agreement between the MIAX Exchange Group and FINRA, the filing of MIAX Sapphire Rule 803 Audits annual reports have been transitioned to the electronic filing platform available via FINRA’s Firm Gateway.
 
Other confidential or financial member firm filings may be sent to MemberServices@miaxglobal.com.
 
Please refer to MIAX Sapphire Options RC 2024-06 for further information.
 
FINRA Firm Gateway technical questions may be directed to FINRA’s technical support group at (301) 869-6699.
 
Further questions may be directed to the Exchange’s Membership Department at MemberServices@miaxglobal.com or (609) 423-8433.

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg