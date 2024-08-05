Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

MIAX Sapphire Options - Contrary Exercise Advice

Date 05/08/2024

MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange Members are required to submit Contrary Exercise Advices electronically to FINRA at EED@finra.org.
 
Option holders have until 5:30 p.m. ET on the business day of their expiration, or in some cases the business day immediately prior to the expiration date, to decide upon the exercise of an expiring option. Members may not accept exercise instructions after 5:30 p.m. ET. Clearing Members are permitted to submit exercise instructions after the cutoff time only in case of errors or other unusual situations.
 
Please refer to MIAX Sapphire Options RC 2024-13 for further information.
 
Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

