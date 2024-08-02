MIAX Sapphire Options - Compliance With Section 11(a) Of The Securities Exchange Act Of 1934, As Amended (The Act)

Section 11(a) of the Securities Exchange Act prohibits a member of a national securities exchange from effecting transactions on that exchange for its own account, the account of an associated person, or an account over which it or an associated person exercises investment discretion (collectively, “covered accounts”) unless an exception applies.



Rule 11a2-2(T) permits an exchange member, subject to certain conditions, to effect transactions for covered accounts. To qualify for the exception, exchange members must meet the following conditions:



A member may not be affiliated with the executing member; and Non-Retention of Compensation for Discretionary Accounts – With respect to an account over which the member has investment discretion, neither the member nor its associated person may retain any compensation in connection with effecting the transaction except as provided in the Rule.

