Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

MIAX Regulatory: Approved Rule Change To Amend FINRA Rule 12800 (Simplified Arbitration) To Clarify And Amend The Applicability Of Document Production Lists

Date 07/11/2024

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the following FINRA rule changes:

  • FINRA Rule 12800(g)(1) permitting customers in paper cases and special proceedings to have Document Production Lists apply to all parties
  • FINRA Rule 12800(g)(1)(A) to provide that Document Production Lists apply to arbitrations in which the customer requests an Option One hearing
  • FINRA Rule 12800(g)(1)(B) to provide that such would not apply to arbitrations in which the customer requests no hearing or an Option Two special proceeding, unless the customer requests that the Document Production Lists apply to all parties.

Please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for more information on the FINRA rule changes:

Direct Regulatory inquiries to Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg