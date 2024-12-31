MIAX: Proposed Rule Change To Amend The Codes Of Arbitration Procedure To Add New FINRA Rules 12808 And 13808 (Accelerated Processing) For Qualified Parties

FINRA is proposing to amend the Code of Arbitration Procedure for Customer Disputes and the Code of Arbitration Procedure for Industry Disputes to add new FINRA Rules 12808 and 13808 to accelerate the processing of arbitration proceedings for parties who qualify based on their age or health condition.



Please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for more information on the FINRA rule change:

