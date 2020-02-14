MIAX PEARL Equities - Exchange Codes And Important Dates Regarding The Launch Of The New Equities Exchange, MIAX PEARL In September 2020

The MIAX will launch a new Equities Exchange. MIAX PEARL Equities (EPRL) will begin trading in September 2020, pending SEC approval. In preparation of the launch, we have included details below.
Resources:
- To add MIAX PEARL Equities Alerts to your current e-mail subscriptions, revise your current MIAX Options e-mail subscriptions or to register a new e-mail address for subscription to MIAX Alerts, visit MIAX Email Subscriptions.
- Interface Specifications have been published on the MIAX website
- An updated Connectivity Guide is currently available
- Rule Filings for MIAX PEARL Equities
Important Dates:
- Requests for connectivity beginning in May 2020
- Firm Test Bed will be available in June 2020
- Certification testing will be available in July 2020
- Industry Mock Testing will be in August/September 2020
MIAX PEARL Equites Exchange Codes:
- Blue sheet – Exchange Code: 7
- Blue sheet – Requestor Code: 8
- CAT Destination Code: PEARLEQ
- CAT Market Center ID – S
- CAT Participant Code: PEARLEQ
- ECAT Code: S (Pending)
- MIC Code: EPRL
- OATS Destination Code: XS
- OATS Market Center ID – S
- RIC: (Not yet available)
- SIP Code: H
- Bloomberg: (Not yet available)
All updates will be provided through future Alerts.