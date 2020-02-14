 Skip to main Content
MIAX PEARL Equities - Exchange Codes And Important Dates Regarding The Launch Of The New Equities Exchange, MIAX PEARL In September 2020

Date 14/02/2020

The MIAX will launch a new Equities Exchange.  MIAX PEARL Equities (EPRL) will begin trading in September 2020, pending SEC approval.  In preparation of the launch, we have included details below. 

Resources:

Important Dates:

  • Requests for connectivity beginning in May 2020
  • Firm Test Bed will be available in June 2020
  • Certification testing will be available in July 2020
  • Industry Mock Testing will be in August/September 2020

MIAX PEARL Equites Exchange Codes:

  • Blue sheet – Exchange Code:  7
  • Blue sheet – Requestor Code:  8
  • CAT Destination Code:  PEARLEQ
  • CAT Market Center ID – S
  • CAT Participant Code:  PEARLEQ
  • ECAT Code: S (Pending)
  • MIC Code:  EPRL
  • OATS Destination Code:  XS
  • OATS Market Center ID – S
  • RIC:  (Not yet available)
  • SIP Code: H
  • Bloomberg:  (Not yet available)

All updates will be provided through future Alerts.

 