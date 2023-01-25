BV_Trial Banner.gif
MIAX Pearl Equities Clearly Erroneous Execution Review Of Multiple Trades Due To NYSE Opening Auction Issue

Date 25/01/2023

MIAX Pearl Equities Regulatory Operations Department has reviewed potential Clearly Erroneous transactions in multiple issues executed between 9:30am and receipt of the LULD bands from the SIP.

In this regard, all potentially affected Pearl Equities trades will stand as executed. As determined, in conjunction with the other market centers and Finra, review decisions are not appealable. 

