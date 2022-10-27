MIAX Options - Reminder: Change To Minimum Trading Increment For All Series Of SPIKES Options

As previously announced in the October 5th Alert, a rule change to amend Interpretation and Policy .03 to Exchange Rule 510, Minimum Price Variations and Minimum Trading Increments, will be implemented on October 31, 2022, which will reduce the minimum trading increment for all series of SPIKES Options.





Beginning October 31, 2022, the minimum trading increment for all series of SPIKES options will be as follows: (1) if the options series is trading at less than $3.00, one ($0.01) cent; and (2) if the options series is trading at $3.00 or higher, five ($0.05) cents.



Please refer to MIAX Options RC 2022-61 for more details.



Complete details regarding the change can also be found in the Exchange’s rule filing, (SR-MIAX-2022-30).



Contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 with any questions about the change.