MIAX Options, Pearl Options And Emerald Options Exchanges - Reminder: January 1, 2026 Non-Transaction Fee Changes

As previously announced in the October 14, 2025 Alert, effective January 1, 2026, pending filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, and MIAX Emerald Options will amend the following non-transaction fees:

Trading Permit fees for EEMs and Market Makers 1Gb and 10Gb ULL connectivity fees to the disaster recovery facility and primary/secondary facility for Members and non-Members FIX Port fees Full Service MEI/MEO Port fees for EEMs and Market Makers Limited Service MEI/MEO Port fees Purge Port fees FIX Drop Copy Port fees CTD Port fees (only for MIAX Pearl Options and MIAX Emerald Options)

Click here to download a summary of the proposed fee changes for each exchange.



Complete details will be contained in the January 1, 2026 MIAX Exchange Group Fee Schedules, when posted on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule, MIAX Pearl Options Fee Schedule and MIAX Emerald Options Fee Schedule.