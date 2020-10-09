MIAX Options: New Complex Auction-On-Arrival-Only Order

MIAX Options will implement a new Complex Auction-on-Arrival-Only (“cAOAO”) order type on January 11, 2021.
A cAOAO order is a complex order that can be placed into an auction if eligible, and cancelled if not eligible. Any unexecuted balance of a cAOAO order remaining upon the completion of the auction process is also cancelled.
Please refer to MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2020-57 for additional information.
