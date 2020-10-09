 Skip to main Content
MIAX Options: New Complex Attributable Order Type

Date 09/10/2020

MIAX Options will implement a new Complex Attributable order type that allows a Member to enter a market or limit order that displays the user firm ID for purposes of trading on the Exchange.

The Complex Attributable Order type will be available on January 11, 2021.

Please refer to MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2020-54 for additional information.