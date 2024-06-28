MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options And MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges - July 1, 2024 Fee Update

Routed Priority Customer in Penny Program will be $0.30

Attached are highlighted summaries of the July 2024 fee changes for the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange and MIAX Emerald Options Exchange.



Complete details will be contained in the July 2024 MIAX Exchange Group Fee Schedules, when posted on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule, MIAX Pearl Options Fee Schedule and MIAX Emerald Options Fee Schedule.



For additional information, please contact MIAX Sales at Sales@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-8177.



If you need assistance, please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-730

Highlight Of July 1, 2024, Fee Changes - MIAX Emerald

Highlight Of July 1, 2024, Fee Changes - MIAX Pearl

Highlight Of July 1, 2024, Fee Changes - MIAX Options