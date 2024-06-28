MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options And MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges - July 1, 2024 Fee Update

Effective July 1, 2024, pending filing with the SEC, MIAX Options will extend certain incentive programs and MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, and MIAX Emerald Options will amend routing fees as follows:
- MIAX Options
- Extension of the fee waiver of Application Fees, Trading Permit Fees, API and Certification Fees, and MEI Port Fees for Market Makers who trade solely in MIAX Proprietary Products until September 30, 2024
- Extension of the monthly Market Maker Incentive Program for SPIKES Options until September 30, 2024. Please refer to MIAX Options RC-2024-40 for further details
- MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options and MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges
- Modification of Fees for Priority Customer Orders Routed to Other Options Exchanges (“Routing Fees”)
- Nasdaq MRX
- Routed Priority Customer in Penny Program will be $0.15
- Routed Priority Customer in Non-Penny Program will be $0.15
- BOX
- Routed Priority Customer in Penny Program will be $0.30
Attached are highlighted summaries of the July 2024 fee changes for the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange and MIAX Emerald Options Exchange.
Complete details will be contained in the July 2024 MIAX Exchange Group Fee Schedules, when posted on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule, MIAX Pearl Options Fee Schedule and MIAX Emerald Options Fee Schedule.
For additional information, please contact MIAX Sales at Sales@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-8177.
If you need assistance, please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-730
Highlight Of July 1, 2024, Fee Changes - MIAX Emerald
Highlight Of July 1, 2024, Fee Changes - MIAX Pearl
Highlight Of July 1, 2024, Fee Changes - MIAX Options
