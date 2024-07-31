MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options And MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges - August 1, 2024 Fee Update

Effective August 1, 2024, pending filing with the SEC, MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, and MIAX Emerald Options will amend the fee schedules as follows:

MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options and MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges Modification of the fee routing table, Fees for Customer Orders Routed to Other Options Exchanges Add MIAX Sapphire to the following categories Routed Priority Customer in Penny Program $0.15 fee Routed Priority Customer in Non-Penny Program $0.15 fee Routed Public Customer that is not a Priority Customer in Penny Program $0.65 fee Routed Public Customer that is not a Priority Customer in Non-Penny Program $1.15 fee MIAX Emerald Options Exchange Clarification of the Historical Market Data fee – the fee is on a per device basis.

Attached are highlighted summaries of the August 2024 fee changes for the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange and MIAX Emerald Exchange.



Complete details will be contained in the August 2024 MIAX Exchange Group Fee Schedules, when posted on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule, MIAX Pearl Options Fee Schedule and MIAX Emerald Options Fee Schedule.



For additional information, please contact MIAX Sales at Sales@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-8177.



If you need assistance, please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-730

