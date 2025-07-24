Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
MIAX Options Exchange - Updated Interface Specifications For Increased Maximum Leg Ratios

Date 24/07/2025

MIAX Options has published updated Interface Specifications to allow increased Leg Ratios for Complex orders.

  1. FIX Order Interface ( FOI ) v2. 6d
    1. Increased maximum LegRatioQty in MsgType AB (New Order – Multileg), MsgType As (New Order Cross – Multileg), and MsgType AC (Order Cancel/Replace – Multileg) to 32767.

Additional Details:

  • An activation schedule for this release will be announced in a future alert.
  • These changes will be available in the MIAX Options Firm Test Bed (FTB2) environment in early September.

Additional details on updated interface specifications can be found on the miaxglobal.com website at MIAX Options Interface Specifications.

