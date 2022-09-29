MIAX Options Exchange - System Enhancement Reminder

As previously announced in the Aug 29, 2022 Alert, MIAX Options will be implementing the following system enhancements.



Mandatory change effective from November 16, 2022:>

Administrative Information Subscriber Feed Specification (AIS) - Version v2.5 Added 2 new messages to support Settlement Reference Price and Settlement Price, publication via AIS during pre-open on the Settlement Day. Theoretical Settlement Price (Message Type = “N”) using Theoretical Reference Prices Theoretical Settlement Reference Price (Message Type = “M”) for each Option involved in settlement. Note : All AIS subscribers must accommodate the new message types prior to November 16, 2022 .

- Version v2.5

Change effective from November 16, 2022:

MIAX Express Interface Specification (MEI) - Version 2.9b Clarification about a new Live Quote Window (LQW). SPY Quotes will be accepted an hour prior to the SPIKES Open on Settlement Day for all standard SPY Options in the expiration used to calculate the SPIKES settlement. Otherwise, the existing Live Quote Window applies.

- Version 2.9b

These features are currently available in the Firm Test Bed (FTB2) environment.



Please review the updated interface specifications for further details on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Exchange Specifications.



Please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 to discuss any specific issues and to arrange interface testing.