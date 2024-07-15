Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

MIAX Options Exchange - Secondary (B Side) Market Data Services For ToM, cToM, MOR, And AIS Feeds For Clouds 17 - 20 Will Be Unavailable Today

Date 15/07/2024

Please be advised the MIAX Options Exchange Secondary (B Side) Market Data Services for ToM, cToM, MOR, and AIS Feeds for Clouds 17 through 20 (symbols beginning with T through Y) are unavailable for use today due to a server failure, beginning at 9:36:05 AM.

All other MIAX services, including the Primary (A Side) Market Data Services for these data feeds, are operating normally.

If you have any questions, please contact Trading Operations at (609) 897-7302 or TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com.

Regulatory inquiries should be directed to Regulatory@miaxglobal.com.

