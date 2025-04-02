MIAX Options Exchange - Reminder: Parallel Duration Period For Network Refresh For The 10G ULL Extranet Ends April 11, 2025





The existing MIAX Options 10G ULL Extranet switches and related network analytics infrastructure will no longer be available beginning Friday, April 11, 2025. All firms with existing 10G ULL Cross Connects (CCs) must establish and migrate their 10G ULL CC usage to the upgraded MIAX Options 10G ULL Extranet by April 11, 2025.



Please contact MIAX Trading Operations at

or (609) 897-7302 to arrange testing or to receive additional information on the planned network refresh.