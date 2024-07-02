MIAX Options Exchange - July 1, 2024 Fee Update - Firm Test Bed Extranet Cross Connect Fee

In addition to the fees outlined in the June 28, 2024 Alert, effective July 1, 2024, MIAX Options will assess a monthly fee of $1,000 per dedicated Firm Test Bed Extranet cross connect used by Members and non-Members accessing the MIAX Options Firm Test Bed Environment.

Firms will be able to utilize a single cross connect to reach the Firm Test Bed Environment for each exchange as the test beds are added to the Firm Test Bed Extranet. Each dedicated Firm Test Bed Extranet cross connect will initially provide access to the Firm Test Bed Environments for MIAX Options and MIAX Sapphire Options. Access to the MIAX Pearl Options and MIAX Emerald Options Firm Test Bed Environments will be made available via the Firm Test Bed Extranet in the third quarter of 2024. Members and non-Members may continue to access the MIAX Options Test Bed Environment through VPN access at no cost.

Complete details will be contained in the July 2024 MIAX Options Exchange Fee Schedule, when posted on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule.



For additional information, please contact MIAX Sales at Sales@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-8177.



If you need assistance, please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7302.