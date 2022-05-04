MIAX Options Exchange - Introducing Support For Complex Stock Tied Orders Up To 4 Decimal Places Beginning May 9, 2022

As previously announced in the November 11, 2021 Alert, the MIAX Options Exchange will introduce support for Complex Stock Tied Orders (including cQCC Orders submitted with the stock component) with a net price of up to 4 decimal places. Firms are encouraged to ensure conformance to the MIAX Options’ market data specifications existing support of prices to 4 decimal places. Complex Customer Cross (“cC2C”) Orders, Complex Orders without Stock and Simple Orders will continue to support prices of up to 2 decimal places.

Effective for trading Monday, May 9, 2022

All symbols beginning with "Z"

Effective for trading Wednesday, May 11, 2022

All symbols beginning with "U through Y"

Effective for trading Thursday, May 12, 2022

All symbols beginning with "A through H" with the exceptions of AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, SPIKE and SPY

Effective for trading Friday, May 13, 2022

All remaining Symbols

This feature is currently available in Firm Test Bed (FTB2).



Please review the updated interface specifications for further details at MIAX Options Exchange Specifications.