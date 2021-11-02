MIAX Options Exchange: Interface Specification Updates For Upcoming Features

The MIAX Options Exchange has published updated Interface Specifications to support the following upcoming changes:
Order price clarifications based on new price protections
MIAX Order (MOR) Feed – Version 2.5a
- Simple order price will be the original limit price of the order
- Complex order price will be the effective limit price of the order
There are no field or message changes other than the redefinition of prices published in these messages.
These features are currently available in Firm Test Bed (FTB2) and are anticipated to be in production in December 2021, pending SEC approval.
Please review the highlighted updated interface specifications for further details:
Please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 to discuss any specific issues and to arrange interface testing.