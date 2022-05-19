MIAX Options Exchange - Interface Specification Updates For System Enhancements

The MIAX Options Exchange has published updated Interface Specifications to support the following system enhancements:

Contra Liquidity Type Indicator:

FIX Interface Specification (FOI) - Version 2.6 Added Contra Liquidity Type to Additional Billing Parameters

FIX Drop Specification (FXD) - Version 2.6 Added Contra Liquidity Type to Additional Billing Parameters

CTD Interface Specification (CTD) - Version 2.6 Added Contra Liquidity Type to Additional Billing Parameters



MEI Originator Port Entitlements Functionality:

MIAX Express Interface Specification (MEI) - Version 2.9b A new feature that allows users to receive notifications by request on the port through which liquidity was submitted. It is highly recommended that Firms evaluate the new functionality to optimize notification processes.



Cleanup of Deprecated Fill-or-Kill (FOK) Functionality:

FIX Interface Specification (FOI) - Version 2.6 Removed FOK TIF from New Order – Single, Order Cancel/Replace Request – Single, and Execution Report – Single or Multi-leg Removed FOK Order Type

FIX Drop Specification (FXD) - Version 2.6 Removed FOK TIF from Execution Report Removed FOK TIF from Additional Billing Parameters

CTD Interface Specification (CTD) - Version 2.6 Removed FOK TIF from Trade Message

MIAX Order Feed Interface Specification (MOR) - Version 2.5b Removed FOK Order Type

MIAX Express Interface Specification (MEI) - Version 2.9b Removed FOK Enhanced Quotes (eQuotes) reference



Important Dates:

These features are currently available in the Firm Test Bed (FTB2) environment

These features are expected to be in production in July 2022

Please review the updated interface specifications for further details on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Exchange Specifications