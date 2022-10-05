MIAX Options Exchange: Change To Minimum Trading Increment For All Series Of SPIKES Options

This is to inform MIAX Options Exchange Members that a proposed rule change to amend Interpretation and Policy .03 to Exchange Rule 510, Minimum Price Variations and Minimum Trading Increments, will be implemented on October 31, 2022.





Please refer to MIAX Options RC 2022-61 for more details.



Complete details regarding the change can also be found in the Exchange’s rule filing, (SR-MIAX-2022-30).



Contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 with any questions about the changes.