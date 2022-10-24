MIAX Options Exchange - AIS And MEI System Enhancements Reminder

As previously announced in the August 29th and September 29th Alerts, MIAX Options will be implementing the following system enhancements:





Mandatory change effective November 16, 2022:

Administrative Information Subscriber Feed Specification (AIS) - Version v2.5 Added 2 new messages to support Settlement Reference Price and Settlement Price, publication via AIS during pre-open on the Settlement Day. Theoretical Settlement Price (Message Type = “N”) using Theoretical Reference Prices Theoretical Settlement Reference Price (Message Type = “M”) for each Option involved in settlement. Note : All AIS subscribers must accommodate the new message types prior to November 16, 2022 .

- Version v2.5

Change effective November 16, 2022:

MIAX Express Interface Specification (MEI) - Version 2.9b Notification of new Live Quote Window (LQW) on SPIKES Settlement Day. Quoting for all standard SPY Options in the expiration used to calculate the SPIKES settlement will be accepted beginning at 8:30 AM (one hour prior to open). Otherwise, the existing Live Quote Window applies.

- Version 2.9b

These features are available in the MIAX Options Firm Test Bed (FTB2) environment.



Please review the updated interface specifications for further details on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Exchange Specifications.



Please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 to discuss any specific issues and to arrange interface testing.