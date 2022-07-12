BV_Trial Banner.gif
MIAX Options Exchange - Additional System Enhancements Activation

Date 12/07/2022

In addition to the system enhancements previously announced in the July 7, 2022 Alert, the following enhancements will be available beginning July 13, 2022:


 
Simple orders

  • Ability for EEM to Set Default Reject NBO Level in Zero Bid Options

 

Complex Order Enhancements

  • Initial (IIP), Upon Receipt (URIP) and Reevaluation (RIP) Improvement Percentage to use the cNBBO
  • Debit/Credit Protection for VSV, CSV, and BSV Sell Limit Orders

 

These features are currently available in the Firm Test Bed (FTB2) environment.

Please review the updated interface specifications for further details on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Exchange Specifications.

Please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 to discuss any specific issues and to arrange interface testing.

