MIAX Options Exchange - Additional System Enhancements Activation

In addition to the system enhancements previously announced in the July 7, 2022 Alert, the following enhancements will be available beginning July 13, 2022:





Simple orders

Ability for EEM to Set Default Reject NBO Level in Zero Bid Options Please refer to MIAX Option RC 2022-41 for more information



Complex Order Enhancements

Initial (IIP), Upon Receipt (URIP) and Reevaluation (RIP) Improvement Percentage to use the cNBBO Please refer to MIAX Option RC 2022-42 for more information

Debit/Credit Protection for VSV, CSV, and BSV Sell Limit Orders Please refer to MIAX Option RC 2022-43 for more information



These features are currently available in the Firm Test Bed (FTB2) environment.



Please review the updated interface specifications for further details on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Exchange Specifications.



Please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302 to discuss any specific issues and to arrange interface testing.