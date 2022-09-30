MIAX Options And Pearl Options Exchanges - October 1, 2022 Fee Changes

Effective October 1, 2022, MIAX Options and MIAX Pearl Options will amend certain transaction fees.





Attached is a highlighted summary of the October 1, 2022 fee changes for each exchange along with a combined summary of the fee changes. For full details, please review the October 1, 2022 Fee Schedules and Summaries on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule and MIAX Pearl Options Fee Schedule.



For additional information, please contact MIAX Sales at Sales@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-8177 or MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com or (609) 897-7302.