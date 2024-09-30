MIAX Options And MIAX Sapphire Options Exchanges - October 1, 2024 Fee Update

Effective October 1, 2024, MIAX Options will amend certain incentive programs. In addition, the MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange has added clarification language for waiving rebates and fees for certain transactions. The amendments include:

MIAX Options Extension and modification of the monthly Market Maker Incentive Program for SPIKES Options until January 31, 2025. Importantly, please note that terms of the programs such as the quote width requirements and incentive amounts are changing. Please refer to MIAX Options Regulatory Circular2024-54 for further details Removal of the fee waiver of Application Fees, Trading Permit Fees, API and Certification Fees, and MEI Port Fees for Market Makers who trade solely in MIAX Proprietary Products MIAX Sapphire Options Addition of clarification language that transaction rebates and fees shall be waived for transactions executed during the opening and for transactions that uncross the Away Best Bid or Offer (ABBO)

Attached are highlighted summaries of the October 2024 fee changes for MIAX Options and MIAX Sapphire Options Exchanges.



Complete details will be contained in the October 2024 MIAX Exchange Group Fee Schedules when posted on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule and MIAX Sapphire Options Fee Schedule.



For additional information, please contact MIAX Sales at Sales@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-8177.



If you need assistance, please contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7302.

MIAX SAPPHIRE EXCHANGE - HIGHLIGHT OF OCTOBER 1, 2024, FEE CHANGES

MIAX OPTIONS EXCHANGE - HIGHLIGHT OF OCTOBER 1, 2024, FEE CHANGES