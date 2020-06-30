As previously announced in the May 28, 2020 Alert, the MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL Options Exchanges will offer Market Makers the ability to purchase an additional two (2) Limited Service MIAX Express Interface (MEI) and MIAX Express Order (MEO) Ports per matching engine. The two additional Limited Service Ports will be available on July 2, 2020, in conjunction with the two additional shared segment ULL switches which were previously announced in the May 19, 2020 Alert and June 17, 2020 Alert. These will be over and above the current six (6) additional Limited Service MEI/MEO Ports per matching engine that are currently available for purchase by Market Makers. Market Makers will now be limited to purchasing eight (8) additional Limited Service MEI/MEO Ports per matching engine, for a maximum of ten (10) per matching engine.
All Limited Service Ports above two are subject to the existing fees for additional LSPs. Please see the MIAX Options Fee Schedule and PEARL Options Fee Schedule posted on the MIAX website.
The MIAX Options Interface and PEARL Options Interface Specifications are also located on the MIAX website.
MIAX Options And MIAX PEARL Options - Reminder For Additional MEI And MEO Limited Service Ports
Date 30/06/2020
