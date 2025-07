MIAX Options and MIAX Pearl Options will modify its Options Regulatory Fee (“ORF”) from September 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025 to:

$0.0015 per contract on MIAX Options Exchange

$0.0014 per contract on MIAX Pearl Options Exchange

Please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for more information:



MIAX Options RC 2025-49

MIAX Pearl Options RC 2025-49