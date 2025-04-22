Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

MIAX Options And MIAX Emerald Options - Reminder: Effective For Trade Dates April 21, 2025 Through April 25, 2025, 2X OPENING And INTRADAY Valid and Priority Quote Spread Relief In All Symbols

Date 22/04/2025

Multiplier: 2X
Reason: In maintenance of a fair and orderly market.
Time: OPENING and INTRADAY
Subject Summary: Please be advised, effective for trade dates April 21, 2025 through April 25, 2025, the MIAX Regulatory Department has granted 2 times OPENING and INTRADAY quote parameter relief for all symbols on MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options. 

Please note, standard quote width is $5 wide, two (2) times width is $10.  The quote width listed in the following will be two (2) times the listed width.

https://www.miaxglobal.com/markets/us-options/miax-options/market-maker-requirements
https://www.miaxglobal.com/markets/us-options/emerald-options/market-maker-requirements

For questions or comments, please contact the Regulatory Department at regulatory@miaxglobal.com.
 

