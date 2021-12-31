MIAX Options And Emerald Options Exchanges - January 1, 2022 Fee Changes

The MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options Fee Schedules will be amended on January 1, 2022, pending filing with the SEC.
MIAX Options
Professional Rebate Program Modifications and other Program Extensions
- MIAX Options will modify its Professional Rebate Program to only rebate the per contract credit for Simple and Complex orders that add liquidity.
- MIAX Options will extend the waiver of Application Fees, Trading Permit Fees, Automated Program Interface (API) and Certification Fees, and MIAX Express Interface (MEI) Port Fees for Market Makers who trade solely in MIAX Proprietary products to June 30, 2022.
- MIAX Options will extend the SPIKES Options Market Maker Incentive Program that rewards Market Makers who meet specified requirements and who improve market quality to March 31, 2022. Program terms will remain the same. Please see Regulatory Circular 2021-83 for further details.
MIAX Emerald Options
Rate change for Simple Maker Rebate for Market Maker Origins in Penny Classes for certain tiers
- MIAX Emerald Options will modify the per contract rebate for Simple volume that added liquidity executed by Market Makers in Penny Classes for Members in Tier 1 and Tier 2. The new rebate rates in that segment will be ($0.30) for Tier 1 and ($0.33) for Tier 2.
Summaries of the January 1, 2022 fee changes are attached. For full details, please review the January 1, 2022 Fee Schedules on the MIAX website at MIAX Options Fee Schedule, and MIAX Emerald Options Fee Schedule.