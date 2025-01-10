Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

MIAX: Notice Of Filing Of A Proposed Rule Change To Amend The Codes Of Arbitration Procedure To Make Changes To The Arbitrator List Selection Process

Date 10/01/2025

FINRA is proposing to amend the Code of Arbitration Procedure for Customer Disputes and the Code of Arbitration Procedure for Industry Disputes to make changes to certain provisions relating to arbitrator list selection.
 
Direct Regulatory inquiries to Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

