MIAX Named Best Trading Platform, Receives Technology Innovation Award At Fund Intelligence Operations And Services Awards 2025

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technologydriven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced that MIAX® was named “Best Trading Platform” for the third consecutive year and the recipient of the “Technology Innovation Award” at the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2025.

“MIAX is honored to once again be named ‘Best Trading Platform’ in addition to receiving the ‘Technology Innovation Award’ at the 2025 Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards,” said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIH. “It’s our 11th straight year being recognized at the awards—a testament to the ongoing excellence of our highly regarded technology team.”

Since winning the “Best Infrastructure/Technology Initiative by an Exchange/ATS” award in 2015 and 2016, MIAX has been recognized every year at the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards in multiple award categories, including “Best Overall Exchange,” “Most Innovative Exchange Technology” and “Best Options Trading Platform.”

“Being named ‘Best Trading Platform’ speaks to the performance and resilience of our in-house built, proprietary technology platform, which has been fully operational 99.999% of the time since the launch of our first options exchange in 2012,” said Matthew J. Rotella, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of MIAX. “Receiving the ‘Technology Innovation Award’ speaks to the scalability and adaptability of the MIAX platform, which allows us to more easily respond to market demand and expand the range of products and asset classes we can offer to our customers.”

For over 20 years, the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards recognize and reward fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovative product development, and strong and sustainable business growth in the mutual fund and ETF space.