MIAX Group Options Exchanges: Options Exchanges Rule 1308 Amendment To Harmonize Reporting Procedures

The MIAX Group Options Exchanges have amended Rule 1308 Supervision of Accounts as described below, operative April 17, 2025.



Formerly, Exchange Rule 1308(g) required Members conducting a non-member customer business to submit a report to the Exchange on its applicable supervision and compliance program, by April 1st of each year. This has been changed to require supervisory personnel to submit to their senior management, no less than annually, a report on applicable supervisory controls, test results and identified exceptions, and new procedures created in response to the results.



Also, Exchange Rule 1308(g)(5)(iii) previously required the report contain a certification signed by the Member's Chief Executive Officer (or equivalent), that applicable compliance procedures are in a report reviewed by Senior Officers and submitted to its board of directors and audit committee, by April 1st. The amended Rule removes the April 1st deadline and requires this to be completed on an annual basis, no later than one year from the previous year's certification.



In addition, Exchange Rule 1308(h) previously required Members to submit the report to its control person(s) or, if none, to the audit committee of its board of directors or its equivalent, by April 1st. The amended Rule removes the April 1st deadline and requires this to be done on an annual basis.



For more information, please see the Regulatory Circulars below:



MIAX Options Regulatory Circular 2025-24

MIAX Pearl Options Regulatory Circular 2025-24

MIAX Emerald Options Regulatory Circular 2025-24

MIAX Sapphire Options Regulatory Circular 2025-24



Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.