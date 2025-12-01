Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

MIAX Exchange Members - Options Regulatory Fee

Date 01/12/2025

Effective January 1, 2026, pursuant to effective regulatory filings, the MIAX Exchange Group will modify its Options Regulatory Fee (“ORF”) as follows:

  • $0.0017 per contract on MIAX Options Exchange
  • $0.0016 per contract on MIAX Pearl Options Exchange

Additionally, pending the effectiveness of a regulatory filing, MIAX Sapphire Options will extend the current ORF sunset date to June 30, 2026.  There is no change to the amount of ORF for MIAX Sapphire Options.
 
Please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for more information:

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach