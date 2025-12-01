MIAX Exchange Members - Options Regulatory Fee

Effective January 1, 2026, pursuant to effective regulatory filings, the MIAX Exchange Group will modify its Options Regulatory Fee (“ORF”) as follows:

$0.0017 per contract on MIAX Options Exchange

$0.0016 per contract on MIAX Pearl Options Exchange

Additionally, pending the effectiveness of a regulatory filing, MIAX Sapphire Options will extend the current ORF sunset date to June 30, 2026. There is no change to the amount of ORF for MIAX Sapphire Options.



Please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars for more information: