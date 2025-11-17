Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

MIAX Exchange Members - Options On Commodity-Based Trusts

Date 17/11/2025

An amendment to MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options, and MIAX Sapphire Options Rules 402, which allows the listing and trading of options on interests in Commodity-Based Trusts, has been deemed approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission as of November 17, 2025.

For more information regarding the rule amendments, please refer to the following Regulatory Circulars:

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach