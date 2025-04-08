The following series in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) have been made non-tradeable on the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, MIAX Emerald Options Exchange and MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange effective for today, Tuesday, April 8, 2025:
Symb Strike Contract Date
SPXU 40 5/21/2027
SPXU 41 5/21/2027
SPXU 42 5/21/2027
SPXU 43 5/21/2027
SPXU 44 5/21/2027
SPXU 55 5/21/2027
SPXU 40 4/16/2027
SPXU 41 4/16/2027
SPXU 42 4/16/2027
SPXU 43 4/16/2027
SPXU 44 4/16/2027
SPXU 50 4/16/2027
SPXU 55 4/16/2027
The following series in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) have been made closing-only on the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, MIAX Emerald Options Exchange and MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange effective for today, Tuesday, April 8, 2025:
Symb Strike Contract Date
SPXU 45 5/21/2027
SPXU 50 5/21/2027
SPXU 45 4/16/2027
Please contact MIAX Listings with any questions at Listings@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7308.
FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:
MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Series In ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) Made Non-Tradeable And Closing Only
Date 08/04/2025