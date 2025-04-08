Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Series In ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) Made Non-Tradeable And Closing Only

Date 08/04/2025

The following series in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) have been made non-tradeable on the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, MIAX Emerald Options Exchange and MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange effective for today, Tuesday, April 8, 2025:

Symb    Strike    Contract Date
SPXU      40            5/21/2027
SPXU      41            5/21/2027
SPXU      42            5/21/2027
SPXU      43            5/21/2027
SPXU      44            5/21/2027
SPXU      55            5/21/2027
SPXU      40            4/16/2027
SPXU      41            4/16/2027
SPXU      42            4/16/2027
SPXU      43            4/16/2027
SPXU      44            4/16/2027
SPXU      50            4/16/2027
SPXU      55            4/16/2027

The following series in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) have been made closing-only on the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, MIAX Emerald Options Exchange and MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange effective for today, Tuesday, April 8, 2025:

Symb    Strike    Contract Date
SPXU      45            5/21/2027
SPXU      50            5/21/2027
SPXU      45            4/16/2027

Please contact MIAX Listings with any questions at Listings@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7308.


MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg