MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - New Listings Effective For March 19, 2025

The attached option classes will begin trading on the MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, MIAX Emerald Options Exchange, and MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.



Market Makers can use the Member Firm Portal (MFP) to manage their option class assignments. All LMM and RMM Option Class Assignments must be entered prior to 6:00 PM ET on the business day immediately preceding the effective date. All changes made after 6:00 PM ET on a given day will be effective two trading days later.



MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Options Primary Lead Market Maker (PLMM) assignments and un-assignments will not be supported via the MFP.