MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Member Firm Portal (MFP) Bulk Trade Corrections Issue

Please be advised that the ability to make Bulk Trade Corrections will be unavailable for the remainder of the day in the Member Firm Portal (MFP) for the MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options and MIAX Sapphire Options Exchanges. Single Trade Corrections are processing normally. Bulk Trade Corrections will be available for trading on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.



All Trading Systems are operating normally.



If you have any questions please contact Trading Operations at (609) 897-7302 or TradingOperations@miaxglobal.com.



