MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Market For Underlying Security Used For Openings On MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl Options, MIAX Emerald Options, And MIAX Sapphire Options For Newly Listed Symbols Effective Thursday, December 18, 2025

Date 17/12/2025

Please refer to the Regulatory Circulars listed below for newly added symbols and the corresponding market for the underlying security used for openings on the MIAX Exchanges. The newly listed symbols will be available for trading beginning Thursday, December 18, 2025.

Please direct questions to the Regulatory Department at Regulatory@miaxglobal.com or (609) 897-7309.

