 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Listing Of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Date 12/10/2020

The option class listed below will begin trading on the MIAX Options Exchange, the MIAX PEARL Options Exchange, and the MIAX Emerald Options Exchange on Tuesday, October 13, 2020: 

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Market Makers can use the Member Firm Portal (MFP) to manage their option class assignments.  All LMM and RMM Option Class Assignments must be entered prior to 6:00 PM ET on the business day immediately preceding the effective date.  All changes made after 6:00 PM ET on a given day will be effective two trading days later.

MIAX Options and MIAX Emerald Primary Lead Market Maker (PLMM) assignments and un-assignments will not be supported via the MFP. 