MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - January 1, 2025 Fee Change To Provide Historical Open-Close Report Data Discount

In addition to the fee changes in the December 17, 2024 Alert, effective January 1, 2025, pending filing with the SEC, MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, and MIAX Emerald Options Exchange will offer the following discount to current monthly subscribers to the Open-Close Report:

From January 1, 2025 through June 30, 2025, any single purchase of $20,000 or more of historical End-of-Day Open-Close Report data and/or historical Intra-Day Open-Close Report data by an existing subscriber to the End-of-Day or Intra-Day Open-Close Report, as the case may be, will receive a 20% discount when the subscriber purchases the same category of historical data for which they have a monthly subscription. This discount cannot be combined with any other discount offered by the Exchanges, including the academic discount provided for Qualifying Academic Purchasers of historical Open-Close Report data. Historical Open-Close Report pricing for each Exchange is currently as follows: End-of-Day Ad-hoc Request (historical data): $500 per request per month End-of-Day Reports for MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, and MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges are available beginning with June 2021 Intra-Day Ad-hoc Request (historical data): $1,000 per request per month Intra-Day Reports for MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, and MIAX Emerald Options Exchanges are available beginning with the following dates: MIAX Options: January 2013 MIAX Pearl Options: March 2017MIAX Emerald Options: March 2019 Subscribers who purchase an Intra-Day Ad-hoc Request (historical data) may submit an End-of-Day Ad-hoc Request (historical data) for the same date or date range for no additional charge.