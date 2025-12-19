MIAX Exchange Group - Options Markets - Fee Change To Extend Historical Open-Close Report Data Discount

Effective January 1, 2026, pending filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, MIAX Emerald Options Exchange, and MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange (collectively, “the Exchanges”) will extend the following discount for historical data requests to current monthly subscribers of the Open-Close Report:

From January 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026, any single purchase of $20,000 or more of historical End-of-Day Open-Close Report data and/or historical Intra-Day Open-Close Report data by an existing subscriber to the End-of-Day or Intra-Day Open-Close Report, will receive a 20% discount when the subscriber purchases the same category of historical data for which they have a monthly subscription. For MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange only, the 20% discount will apply to any single purchase of historical End-of-Day Open-Close Report data and/or historical Intra-Day Open-Close Report data by an existing subscriber to the End-of-Day or Intra-Day Open-Close Report, when the subscriber purchases the same category of historical data for which they have a monthly subscription This discount cannot be combined with any other discount offered by the Exchanges, including the academic discount provided to Qualifying Academic Purchasers of historical Open-Close Report data. Historical Open-Close Report pricing for each of the Exchanges is currently as follows: End-of-Day Ad-hoc Request (historical data): $500 per request, per month End-of-Day Reports for MIAX Options Exchange, MIAX Pearl Options Exchange, and MIAX Emerald Options Exchange are available beginning with June 2021 End-of-Day Reports for MIAX Sapphire Options Exchange are available beginning with August 2024 Intra-Day Ad-hoc Request (historical data): $1,000 per request, per month Intra-Day Reports for the Exchanges are available beginning with the following dates: MIAX Options: January 2013 MIAX Pearl Options: March 2017 MIAX Emerald Options: March 2019 MIAX Sapphire Options: August 2024 Subscribers who purchase an Intra-Day Ad-hoc Request (historical data) may submit an End-of-Day Ad-hoc Request (historical data) for the same date or date range for no additional charge.